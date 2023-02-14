You Can Now Get a Driving License After Office Hours

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Punjab Police (Traffic) Mirza Faran Baig announced the launch of a 24-hour driving license service in six of the province’s most populous cities. These centers will serve the citizens even after office hours and allow them to obtain their licenses within 24 hours.

DIG Traffic stated that driving test centers will be opened in the six major cities of the province — Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Sialkot. He added that these centers will remain open around the clock.

In addition, the number of days set aside for driving license examinations has been increased from two to six. The department has taken this step to encourage the masses to benefit from this service.

Faran stated that an online appointment system will allow citizens to take the driving test at a time of their choosing. He stated that citizens could obtain a license from one district and renew it in any other district in Punjab.