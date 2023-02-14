Orbit Startups’ William Bao Bean Offers Emerging Market Insights to Pakistani Entrepreneurs at COLABS

William Bao Bean, Managing Director of Orbit Startups, visited COLABS for a highly anticipated fireside chat session with a live audience.

The event was hosted by Zubair Naeem Paracha, founder of Menabytes & co-founder of Flare, and it was a great opportunity for startup founders to gain valuable insights from one of the most experienced VC investors in emerging markets.

William Bao Bean shared his expertise on the current sentiment of VCs investing in Pakistan and spoke about the work that Orbit Startups is doing to support startups in the country. Orbit Startups is a tech-focused VC firm that invests in startups with some market traction but without any other investors. They have invested in 15 startups in Pakistan and are dedicated to providing in-depth help to their portfolio companies through their own network.

William emphasized the importance of having a supportive ecosystem for startups and the adamance of Pakistani founders and praised COLABS for being a platform that offers much-needed help to the growing local ecosystem.

COLABS, an ecosystem platform, believes in creating learning and growth opportunities for its members. They offer a supportive environment for startups to work in, as well as private meeting rooms for team meetings or breakout sessions. William’s recommendation of COLABS as a support system for startups seeking warm introductions to investors like him is a testament to the value that COLABS provides.

The audience, many of whom were startup founders, were able to ask William questions and gain valuable insights on how to improve their business strategies. Nadir Ali, Head of Marketing at COLABS, quoted ‘We believe that events like this can have a significant impact on the Pakistani startup ecosystem, and at COLABS we are constantly pushing to create more opportunities for learning and growth. By sharing ideas and experiences, we can work together to build a stronger, more resilient ecosystem for startups.’

In conclusion, the fireside chat with William Bao Bean was a valuable experience for the attendees, providing them with a unique opportunity to gain insights from one of the most experienced VC investors in emerging markets. COLABS continues to create learning and growth opportunities for its members and is well on its way to becoming the go-to platform for startups in Pakistan.