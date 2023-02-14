Passenger Caught Smuggling Over 50 iPhones in Karachi

On Monday, Customs officials confiscated iPhones valued at over Rs. 20 million at Jinnah International Airport.

According to Syed Irfan Ali, a Customs spokesperson, Muhammad Arshad Khan, son of Abdul Rasheed Khan, was apprehended by officials in the International Arrival lounge during the evening shift after arriving on USA-Dubai-Karachi flight EK-602.

Upon suspicion, they searched his luggage and discovered numerous mobile phones that were cleverly concealed. The officials confiscated 52 iPhones, which included one iPhone 14 Pro Max, one iPhone 14, one iPhone 14 Plus, and five iPhone 14 Pros. The collective value of these phones was approximated at Rs 22,300,000, while the taxes for the phones were assessed to be Rs. 6,614,412.

An FIR was filed against the suspect, who was subsequently arrested.

In a separate incident, assailants killed a factory worker in Ghaziabad’s Sector 11 in Orangi Town. The body of the 25-year-old victim, Ahad Hussain, son of Akhtar Hussain, was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital by the Pakistan Bazaar police and rescuers. The assailants did not steal the victim’s cell phone or wallet.

Investigations are underway.