Passengers Caught With Over a Kilo of Gold at Peshawar Airport

The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement has successfully foiled a smuggling attempt at the Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

During routine checks, Customs officials found over 10 gold bars, weighing around 1.16 kg (100 tolas), from 5 Saudi Arabia-bound passengers.

The alleged smugglers were immediately arrested and are now facing an investigation in accordance with the Customs Act 1969. Further details on the matter are yet to be released as the investigation continues.

Earlier, the Airport Security Force (ASF) caught a person, Raheel, trying to smuggle a hefty amount of foreign currency and gold out of the country.

The incident occurred at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, where Raheel was ready to board a flight to Bangkok.

However, before he could take off, ASF discovered nearly 115,000 US dollars, 31,000 Canadian dollars, and 50 grams of gold, concealed in his luggage. The smuggler was handed over to Customs for further probe.