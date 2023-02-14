PepsiCo Awards Pakistan Media Mandate to Starcom Pakistan

After an extensive media review and pitch process, Starcom Pakistan has been awarded the PepsiCo media mandate for Pakistan.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of our business is winning a category king,” said Farhan Khan, CEO of Starcom Pakistan. “It shines a spotlight on our ability to think analytically and creatively, to bring forward some of our boldest initiatives. This has been the busiest pitching year we have ever seen, and I am so proud of our phenomenal group efforts. This recognition belongs to those at Starcom Pakistan who make these wins possible”.

“We are thrilled that Pepsi has selected Starcom, which has access to world-class capabilities & solutions, to be its growth partner in Pakistan,” said Racha Makarem, the CEO of Starcom for the MENA region. “PLUS+, our group’s bespoke model for Pepsi, will foster collaboration, access to diverse capabilities & solutions to deliver an integrated, seamless & connected experience & growth”.

Ranked number 1 in Pakistan by RECMA media agency reports in June 2021, Starcom is affiliated with Brainchild Communications Pakistan (BCP), the largest independently owned full-service agency in Pakistan. BCP represents the Publicis Groupe media brands of Starcom, Mediavest, Publicis Media, and Spark Foundry in Pakistan.

The agency group won two silver trophies and five black dragons this year at the Dragons of Asia awards 2022. This was due to proven expertise in orchestrating diverse capabilities for seamless brand experiences across a range of product and service categories.

A promising partnership, with Starcom’s proven track record of creating bespoke experiences in media and branded content, the years to come promise flair and innovation as the two go live.