President Advises Govt to Take Parliament Into Confidence Over IMF-Related Taxes

President Dr Arif Alvi has advised the government to take the Parliament into confidence on the issue of raising additional revenue through taxes.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar called on the president today and apprised him about the progress in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and that all modalities have been agreed upon.

The president appreciated the efforts of the government in negotiating an agreement with the IMF and assured that the state of Pakistan would stand by the commitments made by the government with the IMF.

The minister informed that the government wanted to raise additional revenue through taxes by promulgating an ordinance. The president advised that it would be more appropriate to take the parliament into confidence on this important subject and that a session be called immediately so that the bill is enacted without delay.