Sitara Peroxide Extends Production Shut Down for Another 10 Days

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 14, 2023 | 4:10 pm

Sitara Peroxide Limited (PSX: SPL) has decided to extend the suspension of plant operation and production activities for 10 more days.

In a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company said that plant operation will resume on February 24, 2023.

ALSO READ

It is pertinent to mention here that the company temporarily stopped its production activities on January 13, 2023.

At the time, the company said that decision was taken as it wasn’t possible to operate its facility due to the prevailing global and economic downturn, overdue plant maintenance, and non-clearance of letters of credit (LCs) of necessary raw materials.

The company said at the time that it is hopeful that the current situation will improve, enabling the company to resume production activities after one month. However, now the company has extended the suspension of plant operation.

ALSO READ

Sitara Peroxide is a manufacturer of decontaminating and disinfecting chemicals. The principal activity of the company is the manufacturing and sale of hydrogen peroxide.

ProPK Staff

lens

Sajal Aly and Emma Thompson’s Bhangra at Their Film’s UK Premiere Wins Hearts
Read more in lens

proproperty

NLC Threatens to Disassociate from 10th Avenue Project
Read more in proproperty
close
>