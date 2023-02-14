Sitara Peroxide Extends Production Shut Down for Another 10 Days

Sitara Peroxide Limited (PSX: SPL) has decided to extend the suspension of plant operation and production activities for 10 more days.

In a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company said that plant operation will resume on February 24, 2023.

It is pertinent to mention here that the company temporarily stopped its production activities on January 13, 2023.

At the time, the company said that decision was taken as it wasn’t possible to operate its facility due to the prevailing global and economic downturn, overdue plant maintenance, and non-clearance of letters of credit (LCs) of necessary raw materials.

The company said at the time that it is hopeful that the current situation will improve, enabling the company to resume production activities after one month. However, now the company has extended the suspension of plant operation.

Sitara Peroxide is a manufacturer of decontaminating and disinfecting chemicals. The principal activity of the company is the manufacturing and sale of hydrogen peroxide.