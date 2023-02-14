Xpert Digital (XD) Wins ‘Rising Star Award 2023’ by Temenos

Xpert Digital (XD), a leading digital banking services provider, has been awarded the ‘Rising Star Award 2023’ by one of the world’s leading banking software companies Temenos (SIX: TEMN).

The Rising Star Award is a recognition of the efforts and role XD is playing in shaping the digital banking landscape by providing state-of-the-art products and digital professional services.

Temenos held its 2023 Global Sales & Partner Kickoff event in Palma De Mallorca, Spain. The Temenos Global Partner Awards are held annually to recognize the outstanding achievement of its valued partners for their exceptional services to help banks maximize their investments using Temenos software products.

Xpert Digital (XD) was acknowledged to be one of the best ‘Global Temenos Infinity’ partners based on XD’s Infinity experience, prebuilt digital assets, country digital models, and unparalleled knowledge and expertise of Temenos’ digital banking products.

Xpert Digital (XD) specializes in Temenos Infinity digital banking platform and has in-depth knowledge and expertise in Infinity and digital banking product stack.

XD helps banks in simplifying their digital customer journeys for multiple business segments including retail, small and medium enterprises, corporate, and loans.

It is currently serving over 10 million digital banking users through 18 banking customers spread across 10 countries globally.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award and to be recognized amongst partners with such an impeccable track record. We thank Temenos for acknowledging our contributions, expertise, and leadership in Temenos Infinity implementations,” said Shazia Hammad, CEO of Xpert Digital.

“This award is a validation of our commitment to excellence and desire to provide our clients with exceptional digital experiences,” she added.

With headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Xpert Digital (XD) specializes in transforming the customer experience by digitalizing customer journeys and optimizing business processes.

It has invested in building one of the biggest teams to support Temenos Infinity digital banking implementations and has a track record of successful go-lives, helping several clients win digital banking awards for their digital transformation initiatives.