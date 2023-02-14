You Can Get Fined AED 51,000 (Rs 3.7 Million) for Crossing a Red Light in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Police has warned motorists against breaking traffic signals, one of the city’s most serious offenses punishable by a fine of up to AED 51,000 (Rs 3.7 million).

Each time a red light is jumped, violators are fined AED 1,000 and awarded 12 traffic black points under Abu Dhabi’s Law 5 of 2020. It can also lead to a 6-month suspension of a driving license.

With continuous violations, the vehicle will be seized by the authorities for 30 days, and around AED 50,000 will be required for its release. If a motorist fails to release their vehicle within 3 months, it is auctioned off and money is kept by the government.

According to a report published in December 2022, UAE slashed its road-accident deaths by a massive two third in a decade. This significant drop can be attributed to strict traffic rules, awareness drives, and vehicle safety improvements.

A study by Injury Prevention, a medical journal, found that in 2010, there were 10 deaths per 100,000 people in UAE. This number decreased to 7.4 in 2015 and 3.5 in 2019.