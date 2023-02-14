Traffic Warden Suspended for Brutalizing British-Pakistani

A video of a traffic warden assaulting a civilian in Rawalpindi went viral on social media. The video prompted the warden’s suspension and a charge sheet for his misdemeanor.

The video shows the warden brutalizing a civilian, who is reportedly a British citizen of Pakistani origin. According to sources, the incident started when the individual tried to stop a rickshaw driver from being beaten by the warden.

The incident caused outrage among the netizens, with many taking to social media to express their anger and demand action against the warden.

In response, the Rawalpindi Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Muhammad Taimur Khan, took swift action, suspending the warden and issuing a charge sheet against him.

The public believes that this incident highlights the need for better training and accountability among law enforcers in Pakistan. It also shows the power of social media in holding authorities accountable and demanding justice.

The Rawalpindi police department has yet to comment on the incident or provide further details about the suspension of the traffic warden.