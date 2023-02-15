Climate Finance Accelerator Pakistan Investor Roadshow Concludes in Karachi

Today saw the second and last day of the Climate Finance Accelerator (CFA) Pakistan Investor Roadshow that took place in Karachi. The event was organized by the CFA Pakistan program which is funded by the UK Government and implemented in Pakistan by DAI.

The event was attended by the Acting British Deputy High Commissioner, Martin Dawson, who set out the UK’s ongoing commitment to Pakistan and highlighted the great potential of the innovative projects that are part of CFA Pakistan.

The Acting British High Commissioner said,

The UK is committed to support Pakistan’s efforts to fight climate change and building climate resilience. I am delighted to see UK-funded Climate Finance Accelerator completing its first operational cycle and bringing the public and private sector together. The seven selected projects have the potential to benefit communities across Pakistan by reducing pollution, creating job opportunities, and promoting inclusion.

Attendees also heard from Alex Clarke from PwC UK, and Khurram Lalani, CFA Pakistan Team Leader who spoke about the genesis of the global CFA program and the activities of CFA Pakistan since it launched in 2022.

Speaking at the occasion, Arsalan Ali Faheem, Country Director, DAI Pakistan said,

Pakistan’s climate adaptation goals require between $7-14 billion per year which necessitates instant response by both private and public sector. This is why CFA Pakistan has brought commercial project developers, financiers and policy makers together at the CFA Pakistan Investor Roadshow 2023.

The event brought financial experts and investors together with the first cohort of seven innovative low-carbon projects from the energy, transportation, AFOLU (agriculture, forestry and other land uses), waste, e-mobility, and industrial and manufacturing sectors. The projects received final advice and guidance before they present to investors tomorrow.

If funded, the projects have the potential to benefit communities across Pakistan through pollution abatement, employment opportunities, improved access to energy, effective waste management, e-mobility and by supporting gender equality and social inclusion efforts. Later half of the event was dedicated to networking between projects and the financial community.

Tomorrow will be the concluding day of the CFA Pakistan Investor Roadshow, where the low-carbon projects will present their innovative projects to potential investors, and a panel discussion will be held with policy makers drawing lessons from CFA Pakistan. Notable speakers will include representatives from the Provincial Ministry of Sindh and the National Bank of Pakistan.