Prices of Poultry Items Surge by Hundreds of Rupees in Islamabad and Rawalpindi

Prices of poultry goods have increased by up to 30 percent in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi during the previous week, according to a market survey released on Monday. The cost of chicken has climbed by 40 percent in the last two months, while the price of poultry eggs has gone up by 30 percent.

Live chicken is currently being sold in both cities for Rs. 415-420 per kg, while chicken meat is being marketed for Rs. 690-700 per kg. Poultry eggs are priced at Rs. 282-290 per dozen in local marketplaces of both cities.

ALSO READ SBP to Take Action in Case of Delayed Export Proceeds

Chaudhry Ashraf, Chairman of the Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA), suggested that the increase in poultry prices is due to supply and demand concerns, as well as a rise in the cost of doing business across the country. He added that the current crisis has had a significant impact on small chicken farms and enterprises, and that the poultry industry in Pakistan’s four provinces is suffering as a result of the current economic environment.

ALSO READ PM Shehbaz Assures of Essential Item Availability in Ramadan

Hamza Sarosh, a poultry feed manufacturer and Senior Vice President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), also noted that the present shortage of soybeans, a key ingredient in chicken feed, is a major cause of the rise in poultry prices. Former PPA Chairman Khalil Sattar stated that the cost of conducting business in the industry is increasing due to the import of expensive chicken feed ingredients.