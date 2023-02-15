Sindh to Suddenly Experience Peak-Summer Heatwave in Next Few Days

In February, Sindh is expected to experience some unusually high temperatures, with the mercury predicted to rise to between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius over the next few days.

This forecast comes from Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, who predicts that temperatures will climb in the Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, Badin, and Thatta districts of the province.

While the highest temperature in Karachi is likely to reach 33 degrees Celsius on 17 and 18 February, temperatures in other parts of Sindh are not expected to rise in the same way.

According to recent meteorological predictions, this warm stretch is expected to last until 21 February, with the cooling effects of the sea breeze momentarily delayed as an AntiCyclonic Circulation approaches the shore.

It is worth noting that the region’s previously highest-recorded February temperature was 36.5 degrees Celsius on 27 February 2016.

Experts predict that this uncommon weather pattern, as well as the accompanying heatwave, are the result of climate change, and they advise citizens to take proper steps to stay cool and healthy.