IT Ministry Demands Rs. 24.25 Billion Budget for FY24

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has demanded a budget of Rs. 24.25 billion for 47 projects in the upcoming financial year 2023-24 (FY24).

According to documents available with ProPakistani, the MoITT has demanded Rs. 20.877 billion for 34 ongoing projects and Rs. 3.372 billion for 13 new projects in the next financial year.

MoITT has demanded a total of Rs. 5.764 billion for 10 ongoing and 6 new projects of the Special Communications Organization (SCO), it also requested Rs. 1.891 billion for 5 ongoing projects of the National Information Technology Board (NITB). No new project has been proposed for NITB for the financial year 2023-24.

Furthermore, the ministry requested Rs. 3.022 billion for 9 ongoing and 4 new projects of the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB). It also demanded Rs. 8.031 billion for 4 ongoing projects in the main ministry.

An additional Rs. 440 million has been demanded for 3 ongoing projects of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). The ministry has requested Rs. 175.409 million for the Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology. Moreover an amount of Rs. 18.404 billion has been demanded for Virtual University Lahore.

Lastly, the ministry is looking to secure Rs. 16.979 billion for 3 new projects of the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) and Rs. 1.422 billion for 1 ongoing project of the National Telecommunication and Information Technology Security Board (NTISB).