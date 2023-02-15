Karachi University Teachers Boycott Classes in Protest

Teachers at Karachi University went on strike on Tuesday as part of a broader protest for a variety of demands, including leave encashment, promotions, fixed salary, nominating directors, and removing the finance director.

The Karachi University Teachers Society (KUTS) called for boycotting classes. The KUTS held a consultative meeting at the Karachi University Staff Club, attended by officials, staff, and student representatives. Employees and students offered their support for the demonstrators during the meeting.

ALSO READ Punjab’s Exporters Angry For Getting Higher Gas Prices Than Sindh

In a statement, KUTS urged the university administration to release a thorough schedule for teacher selection boards and said that the current challenges are the result of widespread mismanagement. They also threatened to continue protesting until their objectives are achieved.

The Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba and the Peoples Students Federation, on the other hand, denounced the teachers’ protest, highlighting KU’s long-standing administrative and financial issues.

ALSO READ Saudi Arabia Allows Umrah Pilgrims to Use Any Airport

As per their separate comments, the university’s students have been dealing with uncertainty that has caused them great distress.

Both groups also noted that students pay full tuition to attend classes and that the teachers’ demonstrations waste their time, as has been the case for a long time. According to the groups, this approach not only harms the KU system but also has a bad influence on the minds of incoming students.