Saudi Arabia Allows Umrah Pilgrims to Use Any Airport

By Salman Ahmed | Published Feb 15, 2023 | 11:28 am
Foreign pilgrims | Umrah | quarantine | propakistani

The Saudi Arabian government has allowed Umrah pilgrims to travel through any of the country’s international airports. Previously, they could only travel via Jeddah, Madinah, Taif, or Yanbu.

Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that there’s no specific international airport for the arrival/departure of the Umrah pilgrims.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued a notice, instructing domestic and foreign airlines to fly Umrah pilgrims via any of the international airports in the Kingdom. The GACA has ordered all carriers to comply or face legal action.

Both Hajj and Umrah pilgrims are allowed to carry 5 liters of Zamzam water without any fee on their return flights. The holy water must be in a regular 5-liter King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz Zamzam Water Project bottle.

