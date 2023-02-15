Petrol Price in Pakistan Breaks All Previous Records to Hit All-Time High

By Umer Tariq | Published Feb 15, 2023 | 11:48 pm

The government on Wednesday increased the prices of petroleum products, with prices of both petrol and diesel hitting an all-time high.

After the hike, the new price of petrol will be Rs. 272 per liter, up by Rs. 22.20 per liter. Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel will now be Rs. 280 per liter, up by Rs. 17.20 per liter. The new prices will be effective from February 16.

Last month, just days before the scheduled fortnightly review of petroleum prices, the government announced an immediate increase in prices of petrol and diesel by Rs. 35 per liter.

More to follow.

