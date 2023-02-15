Russia-Pakistan Oil Deal to Significantly Reduce Oil and Gas Prices in Pakistan

The finalization and implementation of deals achieved during the Russia-Pakistan Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) would result in a significant reduction in the prices of oil and gas in the country.

This was shared during the meeting between Danila Ganich, Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan, and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq here on Wednesday.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to augmenting advanced collaborations between Pakistan and Russia for the good of economies, cultural exchange and mutual assistance to achieve a significant comparative advantage.

The minister appreciated the progress achieved during IGC and shared that these deals are in the interest of both countries. It was also shared that the finalization and implementation of these deals would result in a significant reduction in the prices of oil and gas in the country.

The Russian envoy said that Russia aims to utilize the full potential of trade existing between both countries.