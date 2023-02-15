UAE and Saudi Arabia May Grant Citizenship to Expats Soon

The Economist, in its latest report, has predicted that UAE and Saudi Arabia may soon grant citizenship to ex-pats, as both countries prepare for an oil-free future.

UAE alone is home to around 90% (10 million) expat population, many of whom have been residing in the country for several years without citizenship. It even hopes to attract an additional 3-5 million people in the future.

As UAE and Saudi Arabia move away from oil, the report stresses, expats may start demanding more rights, including the right to citizenship.

Both UAE and Saudi Arabia currently produce 14 million barrels of oil per day, but it’s likely to change, making it important to adapt to an oil-free economy.

For instance, Saudi women weren’t allowed to drive but now they can. This has increased the female workforce from 17% in 2017 to 37% this year. Similarly, restaurants have also been permitted to play music.

As Gulf countries transition away from oil, providing citizenship to expats may become an important strategy to attract and retain a foreign workforce.