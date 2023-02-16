News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Honda Increases Bike Prices With CD 70 Nearing Rs. 140,000

By Waleed Shah | Published Feb 16, 2023 | 5:30 pm
The continuous devaluation of the Pakistani Rupee has triggered a new series of price hikes that are wreaking havoc on the populace. The most recent participant in this saga is Atlas Honda, which has increased prices by as much as Rs. 35,000.

Effective as of February 15, the price of new Honda bikes are as follows:

Model Current Prices (Rs.) Revised Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
CD 70 128,900 137,900 9,000
CD 70 Dream 137,900 147,500 9,600
Pridor 170,900 181,500 10,600
CG 125 194,900 205,900 11,000
CG 125 Special Edition 230,900 243,900 13,000
CB 125 F 303,900 330,900 25,000
CB 150 F 383,900 418,900 35,000
CB 150 F SE 387,900 422,900 35,000
Last month, Atlas Honda Limited reported a Rs. 1.408 billion profit for the quarter that ended December 31, 2022, a 3.7 percent decrease from Rs. 1.46 billion in the same period last year.

With multiple price increases in the quarter, the company’s sales fell by 3% compared to Rs. 36.26 billion in the same period last year.

However, sales increased by 19% quarter on quarter (QoQ). The increase in revenue was driven by higher volumetric sales, which increased by approximately 9% year on year, with 272,638 units sold.

Bike sales and profits have suffered as a result of recent production hiccups. Furthermore, Honda has announced multiple price increases in recent months, which has dampened demand. Given the current economic situation, it appears that more price increases and sales reductions are on the way.


