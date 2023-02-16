Honda Increases Bike Prices With CD 70 Nearing Rs. 140,000

Model Current Prices (Rs.) Revised Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) CD 70 128,900 137,900 9,000 CD 70 Dream 137,900 147,500 9,600 Pridor 170,900 181,500 10,600 CG 125 194,900 205,900 11,000 CG 125 Special Edition 230,900 243,900 13,000 CB 125 F 303,900 330,900 25,000 CB 150 F 383,900 418,900 35,000 CB 150 F SE 387,900 422,900 35,000

Last month, Atlas Honda Limited reported a Rs. 1.408 billion profit for the quarter that ended December 31, 2022, a 3.7 percent decrease from Rs. 1.46 billion in the same period last year.

With multiple price increases in the quarter, the company’s sales fell by 3% compared to Rs. 36.26 billion in the same period last year.

However, sales increased by 19% quarter on quarter (QoQ). The increase in revenue was driven by higher volumetric sales, which increased by approximately 9% year on year, with 272,638 units sold.

Bike sales and profits have suffered as a result of recent production hiccups. Furthermore, Honda has announced multiple price increases in recent months, which has dampened demand. Given the current economic situation, it appears that more price increases and sales reductions are on the way.