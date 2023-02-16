FBR Wants to Buy Luxury Cars Worth Billions to “Facilitate Taxpayers”

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) plans to buy 155 luxury vehicles worth over Rs. 1.6 billion to “facilitate taxpayers” and get access to a foreign loan.

Citing an official document, a report from the Express Tribune highlights that an estimated Rs. 1.63 billion for the purchase of vehicles is equal to 8.6% of the funds that the FBR had secured to upgrade its obsolete IT equipment.

The report speculates that FBR will use a World Bank loan to purchase these vehicles in the name of taxpayer convenience. The board suffered one of the worst hacking incidents in its history a few years ago, and it has yet to upgrade its data network.

The revenue board has submitted documents to the Ministry of Planning for the Investment Project Financing (IPF) component of the World Bank’s $400 million Pakistan Raises Revenue project, totaling Rs. 19.6 billion.

A deeper dive into these documents revealed that the FBR intends to purchase 155 vehicles ranging in engine capacity from 1,500cc to 3,000cc — engine capacity that the FBR has described as “luxury” and subject to heavy taxation. The documents don’t specify the make of the vehicles.

According to details, the FBR has requested Rs. 19.6 billion, of which Rs. 1.63 billion, or 8.6%, will be spent on purchasing these vehicles. However, the planning ministry recently opposed the purchase in a meeting.

Today, another meeting will be held to get ministry approval prior to the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting.