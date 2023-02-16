School Students Get an Unexpected Good News From Federal Education Ministry

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), a Federal Education Ministry department, has announced the 2023 annual exams promotion policy for classes 1 to 9.
According to the official notification, the annual examination for classes 1 and 2 will be held like any other class. However, all students of classes 1 and 2 will be promoted to class 2 and class 3 respectively.
This means that class 1 and 2 students will receive promotions regardless of the outcome of their annual exams.
Here is a breakdown of the rest of the promotion policy.
Class 3 and 4
For students of classes 3 and 4, students fulfilling the following requirements will be promoted.
- Minimum pass percentage achieved in each subject is 40%.
- Failure in one/two subject(s) provided that the overall aggregate is 40% including failed subjects.
Students failing more than two subjects will be required to repeat the class.
Class 5 to 8
The promotion of students in classes 5 to 8 will depend on the following subject categories.
|Class
|Category I
|Category II
|V
|English, Math, General Science
|Urdu, Islamiat, Social Studies
|VI to VIII
|English, Math, General Science
|Urdu, Islamiat, Geography, History, Computer Science, Elective Subject
Following is the promotion criteria for class 6 and 7.
- Minimum pass percentage achieved in each subject is 40%.
- Failure in any one subject of either category but securing 20% marks in that subject with an overall aggregate of 40% including failed subjects.
- Failure in two subjects, one from each category but securing 20% marks in each failing subject with an overall aggregate of 40% including failed subjects.
- Failure in two subjects of Category II but securing 20% marks in each failing subject overall aggregate 40% including failed subjects.
Students failing more than two subjects of Category-I will be required to repeat the class.
Following is the promotion criteria for class 5 and 8.
The minimum pass percentage for external exams/centralized exams under the FDE shall be 35% for each subject in 2023. It will be revised upwards to 40% from 2024.
Students fulfilling the following criteria shall be promoted to the next grade.
- Failure in any one subject of either category but securing 20% marks in that subject with an overall aggregate of 40%.
- Failure in two subjects, one from each category but securing 20% marks in each failing subject with an overall aggregate of 40%.
- Failure in two subjects of Category-Il but securing 20% marks in each failing subject ab overall aggregate of 40%.
Students failing in two subjects of Category-I will be required to repeat the class.
Class 9
- Students failing three subjects in FBISE’s first annual exams will be promoted to class 10 and permitted to appear in FBISE’s second annual exams for improvement.
- Students failing in up to three subjects in the first annual exams will be promoted to class 10 and allowed to appear in class 10 first annual exams.
- Students failing in more than three subjects in the first annual exams will be required to repeat class 9 and will be considered fresh students of class 9, resulting in the cancellation of their results.
Here is the official document.