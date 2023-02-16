School Students Get an Unexpected Good News From Federal Education Ministry

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), a Federal Education Ministry department, has announced the 2023 annual exams promotion policy for classes 1 to 9.

According to the official notification, the annual examination for classes 1 and 2 will be held like any other class. However, all students of classes 1 and 2 will be promoted to class 2 and class 3 respectively.

This means that class 1 and 2 students will receive promotions regardless of the outcome of their annual exams.

Here is a breakdown of the rest of the promotion policy.

Class 3 and 4

For students of classes 3 and 4, students fulfilling the following requirements will be promoted.

Minimum pass percentage achieved in each subject is 40%.

Failure in one/two subject(s) provided that the overall aggregate is 40% including failed subjects.

Students failing more than two subjects will be required to repeat the class.

Class 5 to 8

The promotion of students in classes 5 to 8 will depend on the following subject categories.

Class Category I Category II V English, Math, General Science Urdu, Islamiat, Social Studies VI to VIII English, Math, General Science Urdu, Islamiat, Geography, History, Computer Science, Elective Subject

Following is the promotion criteria for class 6 and 7.

Minimum pass percentage achieved in each subject is 40%.

Failure in any one subject of either category but securing 20% marks in that subject with an overall aggregate of 40% including failed subjects.

Failure in two subjects, one from each category but securing 20% marks in each failing subject with an overall aggregate of 40% including failed subjects.

Failure in two subjects of Category II but securing 20% marks in each failing subject overall aggregate 40% including failed subjects.

Students failing more than two subjects of Category-I will be required to repeat the class.

Following is the promotion criteria for class 5 and 8.

The minimum pass percentage for external exams/centralized exams under the FDE shall be 35% for each subject in 2023. It will be revised upwards to 40% from 2024.

Students fulfilling the following criteria shall be promoted to the next grade.

Failure in any one subject of either category but securing 20% marks in that subject with an overall aggregate of 40%.

Failure in two subjects, one from each category but securing 20% marks in each failing subject with an overall aggregate of 40%.

Failure in two subjects of Category-Il but securing 20% marks in each failing subject ab overall aggregate of 40%.

Students failing in two subjects of Category-I will be required to repeat the class.

Class 9

Students failing three subjects in FBISE’s first annual exams will be promoted to class 10 and permitted to appear in FBISE’s second annual exams for improvement.

Students failing in up to three subjects in the first annual exams will be promoted to class 10 and allowed to appear in class 10 first annual exams.

Students failing in more than three subjects in the first annual exams will be required to repeat class 9 and will be considered fresh students of class 9, resulting in the cancellation of their results.

Here is the official document.