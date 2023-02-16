Federal Education Ministry Announces Summer Timings for Schools and Colleges

By Haroon Hayder | Published Feb 16, 2023 | 6:05 pm

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), a Federal Education Ministry department, has announced the summer timings for all educational institutes operating under it.

The revised timings will be effective from 20 February until further orders.

Here is the official notification.

According to the official notification, single-shift institutes will operate from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Monday to Thursday while they will close at 12:30 PM on Friday.

Morning shifts in double-shift institutes will be held from 8:00 AM to 1:30 PM on Monday to Thursday. School time will end at 12:30 PM on Friday.

Evening shifts in double-shift institutes will be held from 1:30 PM to 7 PM on Monday to Thursday. It will start at 2:30 PM on Friday.

As for Pre-I (Montessori/Prep) classes, they will be held from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Monday to Friday.

Whereas, the Ex-FG Colleges will open at 8:30 AM on Monday to Friday. They will close at 2:00 PM/4:00 PM on Monday to Thursday and at 12:30 PM on Friday.

