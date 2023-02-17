Dubai Sets World Record With Newest Tourist Spot

Dubai, one of the leading tourist spots globally, has created a Guinness world record after developing the world’s biggest inflatable castle, JumpX, covering more than 1,262 square meters.

ALSO READ After Public Outcry, Prime Minister Stops FBR From Buying 155 Luxury Cars

The inflatable park can host around 400 people. It has 15 various sections, including a basketball court, obstacle track, fun ball field, wall climbing, and many more.

General Manager for Operations at Dubai Parks and Resorts, Denis Pascal, stated that operators have been stationed at different parts of the bouncy castle, overseeing the air pressure and guest behavior.

Speaking about the feat, CEO of Dubai Holding Entertainment, Fernando Eiro, remarked that the castle hasn’t only broken the record, but it also offers a new family experience. The starting price for JumpX is AED 60 per person per hour and AED 180 per family of four.

According to the details, the last record was created by US-based Big Bounce America, covering roughly 1,000 square meters.