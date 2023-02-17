UAE Opens “Abrahamic House” With Mosque, Church, and Synagogue in Single Building

UAE has inaugurated an interfaith structure called ‘The Abrahamic Family House’ in Abu Dhabi. The structure features a mosque, a church, and a synagogue, representing Islam, Christianity, and Judaism, respectively.

UAE’s President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, announced on Twitter that diverse communities share a proud history in the country. He remarked that they’re fully committed to demonstrating respect, understanding, and diversity, for further advancement.

The document on Human Fraternity, signed by Pope Francis in the UAE in February 2019, served as inspiration for the Abrahamic Family House.

The inclusive building shows the identical principles of 3 Abrahamic religions, Islam, Christianity, and Judaism. It also has a cultural center, encouraging coexistence and respect.

The Abrahamic Family House will organize various programs and international events to promote harmony between the 3 religions. Its architecture emphasizes the similarities among 3 faiths rather than differences.

A Torah scroll gifted by President Al Nahyan, will be ceremoniously brought to the synagogue. The Chief Rabbi, Yehuda Sarna, will be leading the local Jewish community in Shabbat prayers, as they gather to welcome the scroll, also known as the Sefer Torah.