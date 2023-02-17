Villagers Kill Rare Leopards in Adam Khel

The locals in the Tirah Plains region of Adam Khel killed a pair of rare leopard cubs following a cattle attack. The cubs had reportedly come down from the mountains in search of food and shelter from the cold weather.

Reports indicate that several individuals have been attacked, and both people and animals have sustained injuries as a result.

The killing of the rare leopard cubs is a tragic incident that highlights the conflict between humans and wildlife. It is unfortunate that the cubs were killed in their search for food and shelter in the cold weather, which only adds to the complexity of the situation.

This incident underscores the need for better education and awareness of coexisting with wildlife, as well as the importance of protecting endangered species.

In a similar incident in the Federal Capital on Thursday, a leopard was caught after five hours following an escape from a safari park and finding itself “trapped” in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) amid panicked residents.

According to Rina Saeed Khan, chairperson of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), the leopard will be placed at a rescue facility that used to be the Islamabad zoo.