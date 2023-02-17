Weekly Inflation Soars to 38% as Food and Fuel Prices Rise

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation for the week ended February 16, 2023, recorded an increase of 2.89 percent due to increase in the prices of food and non-food items, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year on year trend depicts an increase of 38.42 percent mainly due to increase in the prices of onions (433.44 percent), chicken (101.86 percent), diesel (81.36 percent), eggs (81.22 percent), rice irri-6/9 (74.12 percent), rice basmati broken (73.05 percent), petrol (69.87 percent), pulse moong (67.98 percent), bananas (67.68 percent), tea lipton (63.89 percent), pulse gram (56.93 percent), bread (55.36 percent), pulse mash (53.42 percent), LPG (52.68 percent) and cigarettes (50.02 percent), while decrease is observed in the prices of tomatoes (65.30 percent), electricity for q1 (7.50 percent) and chillies powdered (7.42 percent).

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 234.77 points against 228.17 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 34 (66.67 percent) items increased, 05 (9.80 percent) items decreased and 12 (23.53 percent) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices during the week over previous include petrol super (8.82 percent), cooking oil dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (8.65 percent), vegetable ghee dalda/habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (8.02 percent), bananas (8.01 percent), chicken (7.49 percent), vegetable ghee dalda/habib 2.5 kg tin each (6.76 percent), hi-speed diesel (6.49 percent), cigarettes capstan (6.18 percent), rice irri-6/9 (3.56 percent), mustard oil (3.24 percent), bread plain (3.12 percent), potatoes (2.75 percent), cooked beef (2.71 percent), rice basmati broken (2.68 percent), cooked daal (2.57 percent), tea prepared (2.18 percent), pulse mash (2.03 percent), energy saver (1.75 percent), powdered milk nido (1.69 percent), curd (1.61 percent), sufi washing soap (1.58 percent), LPG (1.34 percent), pulse moong (0.90 percent), mutton (0.83 percent), beef with bone (0.74 percent), firewood whole 40 kg (0.72 percent), long cloth 57″ gul ahmed/al karam (0.69 percent), milk fresh (0.62 percent), pulse masoor (0.52 percent), sugar (0.45 percent), pulse gram (0.40 percent), shirting (0.36 percent), gur (0.08 percent) and salt powdered (0.06 percent).

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their average prices included tomatoes (14.27 percent), onions (13.48 percent), eggs (4.24 percent), garlic (2.10 percent) and wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.10).