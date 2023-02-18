Etihad Airways Increases Flights to Europe

Etihad Airways, a leading Abu Dhabi-based airline, has announced its plans to expand its European network this summer. The airline is set to launch a new direct flight on the Abu Dhabi-Lisbon route on 2 July 2023.

Etihad Airways will operate 3 weekly flights to Lisbon on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday, making the airline’s upcoming service perfect for travelers wanting to visit the Portuguese capital in summer.

CEO of Etihad Airways, Antonoaldo Neves, expressed his delight over the airline’s expansion to Portugal. He remarked that Lisbon, one of the oldest cities in Western Europe, is a gateway for exploring the rest of Portugal, with beautiful beaches, historic castles, and vibrant nightlife.

He stressed that this expansion will enhance trade and tourism ties between the UAE and Portugal. He also thanked Portuguese authorities for their support in establishing the new connection.