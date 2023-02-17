Emirates Increases Flights to Egypt

Emirates, which travels to over 160 destinations, has announced that it will increase its flights on Dubai-Cairo (Egypt) route to 28 weekly flights from 29 October 2023 onward.

Following the launch, Emirates will be flying four daily flights to Cairo, three on a double-decker jumbo jet, A380, and one on a twin-engine airliner, Boeing 777.

ALSO READ US Embassy Delegation Visits FBR to Discuss New Taxes on Beverages

Emirates stated that apart from Dubai, Cairo is the top destination of its A380 fleet in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The expansion in flights will also increase the seating capacity on this route to over 2,200 weekly seats per direction.

Reportedly, flight EK921 will take off at 12 PM from Dubai and land at Cairo International Airport by 2:15 PM. Meanwhile, the return flight EK922 will leave Cairo at 4:15 PM and arrive in Dubai at 9:45 PM.

EK925, Emirates’ third A380 flight to Cairo, will leave Dubai at 8:40 PM and arrive in the Egyptian Capital at 10:55 PM. The following day at 12:40 AM, EK926 will leave Cairo and arrive in Dubai at 6:10 AM.