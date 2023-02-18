Vivo Y56 5G Launched With 50MP Camera and 5,000 mAh Battery for $240

Soon after launching the Vivo Y100, the Chinese brand has now unveiled an even more budget-friendly device dubbed the Y56 5G. The global launch is starting with India but the phone should become available in other regions soon.

ALSO READ Vivo Launches iQOO Neo 7 Gaming Phone for $405

The Vivo Y56 5G has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Since it’s an LCD panel, the fingerprint sensor resides on the side and doubles as a power button.

The phone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 SoC combined with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB built-in storage that is expandable through a microSD card. For software, you get the latest Android 13 with Vivo’s custom Funtouch OS 13 on top.

ALSO READ Vivo Y100 Debuts With FHD+ Display and Color Changing Back

The camera combo includes a 50MP JN1 primary sensor sized at 1/1.276″ with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth helper on the side. The selfie camera housed in the waterdrop notch is a 16MP snapper. The battery capacity is 5,000 mAh and it has support for 18W fast charging.

Vivo Y56 is available in Black Engine and Orange Shimmer color options and has a starting price of $240.

Vivo Y56 5G Specifications