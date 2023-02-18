Vivo Y56 5G Launched With 50MP Camera and 5,000 mAh Battery for $240

Soon after launching the Vivo Y100, the Chinese brand has now unveiled an even more budget-friendly device dubbed the Y56 5G. The global launch is starting with India but the phone should become available in other regions soon.
The Vivo Y56 5G has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Since it’s an LCD panel, the fingerprint sensor resides on the side and doubles as a power button.
The phone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 SoC combined with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB built-in storage that is expandable through a microSD card. For software, you get the latest Android 13 with Vivo’s custom Funtouch OS 13 on top.
The camera combo includes a 50MP JN1 primary sensor sized at 1/1.276″ with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth helper on the side. The selfie camera housed in the waterdrop notch is a 16MP snapper. The battery capacity is 5,000 mAh and it has support for 18W fast charging.
Vivo Y56 is available in Black Engine and Orange Shimmer color options and has a starting price of $240.
Vivo Y56 5G Specifications
- Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 700
- CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
- GPU: Mali G57 MC2
- OS: Android 13, Funtouch OS 13
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 6.58″ IPS LCD with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution
- Memory:
- RAM: 8 GB
- Internal: 128 GB
- Card slot: yes
- Camera:
- Rear (Quad): 50MP (main) + 2MP (depth)
- Front: 16MP
- Colors: Black Engine, Orange Shimmer
- Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
- Battery: 5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging
- Price: $240