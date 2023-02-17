Vivo Y100 Debuts With FHD+ Display and Color Changing Back

Vivo, the renowned Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has recently launched the highly anticipated mid-ranger, Vivo Y100.

The new device comes loaded with advanced features, designed to provide a superior user experience, including a 90Hz AMOLED display, 64MP triple rear camera setup, and MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 chipset.

Design and Display

The Vivo Y100 has a sleek and stylish design, making sure it grabs the attention. It sports a big 6.38-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ certification. The device also has a waterdrop notch, housing a 16MP front camera, which is perfect for selfies and video calls.

Internals and Software

The device is fueled by the MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 SoC, having eight cores and a Mali G68 GPU. It is equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, expandable with a microSD card. The Vivo Y100 runs on FunTouchOS 13, based on the latest Android 13, delivering an ultra-smooth and user-friendly experience.

Cameras

It boasts a triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP main camera with OIS and two 2MP sensors. The 16MP front camera also produces stunning selfies and video calls, as already mentioned above.

Battery and Pricing

The device comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 44W FlashCharge with a Type-C port, ensuring that it refuels quickly when needed the most.

The device is priced at INR 24,999 ($301) in India for the 8 GB+128 GB version, with a special offer of INR 1,000 discount for customers using HDFC, ICICI, and SBI Credit and Debit Cards.

Vivo Y100 Specifications