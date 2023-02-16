Vivo Launches iQOO Neo 7 Gaming Phone for $405

A new addition to the iQOO Neo lineup has arrived, and it’s similar to the previously released iQOO Neo7 SE, launched in December 2022.

The new model bears a striking resemblance to its predecessor, featuring similar specifications and designs. Let’s have a look:

Design and Display

iQOO Neo 7 sports a 6.78-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for gamers. The smartphone’s thin bezels and HDR10+ certification provide an immersive viewing experience.

It also features an in-screen fingerprint scanner, allowing for quick and secure unlocking. On the back panel, you’ll find a square camera module. The device is equipped with a stereo speaker, offering crystal clear audio.

Internals and Software

The iQOO Neo 7 is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The device runs on Origin OS 3.0 based on Android 13. It offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for connectivity.

Cameras

The iQOO Neo 7 sports a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For stunning selfies, the device features a 16MP front-facing camera. The cameras don’t seem to be the focus here as it’s meant to be a gaming phone.

Battery and Pricing

The device is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and offers 120W fast charging. The iQOO Neo 7 starts at $405 for the 8 GB+128 GB model, while the 12 GB+256 GB model comes in at $459.

iQOO Neo 7 Specifications