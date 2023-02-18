WhatsApp Video Calls Get Picture in Picture Support

After releasing the feature on the iOS beta version 22.24.0.79, WhatsApp is finally rolling out picture-in-picture support for video calls in a stable update for everyone. The update is now officially available for everyone on the latest version of WhatsApp iOS.

The app’s official changelog confirms that the picture-in-picture mode is now available for use during video calls, allowing you to multitask without interruptions. To check if the feature is enabled for your WhatsApp account, try placing a video call.

This update also provides access to additional features, including the option to add captions to documents and longer group subject and description lengths (originally released with the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.3.0.70 update), which make it easier to describe your groups. These features arrived on Android a few weeks ago.

Note that some accounts may not have access to the new features immediately. As mentioned in the official changelog, these features may be rolled out to accounts over the coming weeks. To ensure you have the latest updates and features, we recommend regularly updating WhatsApp from the App Store and the TestFlight app.

If you don’t have the feature even after updating to the latest version, then simply wait since it is a gradual rollout. It will arrive on your device sooner or later.

Other than that, WhatsApp is also working on adding 2 GB file uploads and voice note transcriptions for iOS as well as Android. These features are only available in beta versions for now.