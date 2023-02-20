DRAP Cancels Licenses of 2 Big Pharmaceutical Companies

In a recent development, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has taken strict action against two pharmaceutical companies, Conwell Labs and Wilkins Pharma, for selling substandard homeopathic, herbal, and nutraceutical medicines.

According to a report, the licenses of both companies have been canceled with immediate effect.

The decision to revoke the manufacturer and supply licenses of Conwell Labs and Wilkins Pharma was taken after DRAP found them guilty of manufacturing substandard drugs. The regulatory body has also directed both companies to halt their production and supply and to renounce their pharmaceutical licenses.

As per sources within DRAP, the Enlistment Evaluation Committee had recommended the revocation of these licenses. The companies’ production units were inspected after receiving secret information, and it was found that they were not adhering to the standards of good manufacturing practices. DRAP decided to take action in the interest of public health and safety.

Conwell Labs manufactures various forms of medication, such as capsules, tablets, syrups, suspensions, and sachets. However, the production unit building was in a dilapidated state, and the company was found to have violated DRAP’s quality and safety rules.

ALSO READ Foreign Direct Investment Up 102% YoY in January

Similarly, Wilkins Pharma was manufacturing drugs in the absence of technical staff and was also found to have violated DRAP’s safety and quality rules. DRAP had previously sent show-cause notices to both companies before revoking their licenses.

This action by DRAP serves as a warning to other pharmaceutical companies in the country to adhere to the regulatory body’s safety and quality rules to ensure the production of high-quality medicines for public health and safety.

Via: 24News