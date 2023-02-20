Here’s Another Cheap Electric Bike that You Didn’t Know Was Up for Sale

Electric bikes (e-bikes) have become the talk of the town as of late, following fuel price hikes. The popularity has also prompted an increase in new electric bikes on the market.

Due to this sudden rapid influx, some e-bikes went under the radar for most people and news outlets. One such bike is the relatively new ‘Bolt’.

ALSO READ Petrol Too Expensive? Here Are Most Affordable Electric Bikes in Pakistan

Bolt

A product of a popular ride-sharing company EZBike, Bolt is a small bike intended for small journeys within a crowded city. According to the details, the bike is powered by an 800-watt motor and a lithium-ion battery pack. It has a maximum speed of 35 kilometers per hour and can travel up to 55 kilometers on a single charge.

It has a simple design with rider-friendly ergonomics. The low-seat and flat floorboard allow for easy mounting and dismounting, while the small wheelbase and size make the little scooter easily maneuverable.

Made in Pakistan

Ali Moeen Malik, the co-founder of EZBike, told ProPakistani that bolt is built in Pakistan to the finest standards of reliability and comfort. He added that the aim of this bike is to be a primary choice for the students and young professionals of Pakistan, especially women.

Ali also stated that the company has already sold about 100 bikes and aims to go bigger with the sales. Since the bike is made in Pakistan, the company also has full aftersales support for its customers.

According to the official website, the bike is available for Rs. 110,000, which makes it cheaper than several conventional bikes and e-bikes in Pakistan, and a fierce new contender in the e-bike arena.