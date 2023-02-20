Facebook and Instagram Are Also Getting a $12 Subscription

Meta is introducing a paid verification service for Instagram and Facebook, priced at $11.99 per month for the web and $14.99 per month for mobile apps.

According to an announcement by CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Instagram, users with a “Meta Verified” account will receive a verified badge, enhanced visibility on the platforms, prioritized customer support, and other benefits. The service is being launched in Australia and New Zealand this week, with plans to expand to other countries in the near future.

Zuckerberg writes:

This week we’re starting to roll out Meta Verified — a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support. This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services.

To enroll for Meta Verified, you must meet minimum activity criteria, be at least 18 years old, and provide a government-issued ID that matches the name and photo on your Facebook or Instagram account.

ALSO READ Facebook’s Parent Company is Not Done Firing Employees Yet

While the new feature may seem similar to Elon Musk’s Twitter Blue, which costs $8 per month, Meta emphasizes that it will not alter accounts that have already been verified through the company’s previous standards, which consider factors such as authenticity and notability.

Furthermore, users who register for the Meta Verified service will have access to unique stickers for Stories and Reels, as well as 100 complimentary stars each month, which is the virtual currency used to reward creators on Facebook.

ALSO READ TikTokers Will Soon Earn More Money With Future Update

Meta clarifies that companies are presently ineligible for the Meta Verified badge and that altering your profile name, username, birthdate, or profile image will require repeating the verification procedure.

As the service debuts in Australia and New Zealand this week, it will be priced at $19.99 AUD for web and $24.99 AUD for mobile, or $23.99 NZD for web and $29.99 NZD for mobile. The elevated cost on iOS and Android is probably intended to compensate for the commission charged by both Apple and Google on in-app transactions.