TikTokers Will Soon Earn More Money With Future Update

TikTok is reportedly working on several new features to stimulate usage and attract more creators to the ever-growing platform, as per The Information’s latest report.

One of these features will be a paywall, allowing content creators to determine the cost of their content. As stated in the report, viewers would pay $1 or another amount chosen by the creator to watch the videos.

Instagram has used exclusive content for paying supporters as a technique to lure creators to the platform, with creators able to post subscriber-only posts, Reels, stories, and other content not accessible to other followers.

The Information reports that TikTok is currently trialing a redesigned creator fund in France and Brazil, which may launch in the US next month.

The original fund, established in 2020, is a $1 billion pool that rewards creators for successful videos, but has been criticized for limiting earnings. Some creators claim they earn only a few dollars for videos with millions of views, and mere pennies when their content is less popular.

The new version of the fund is intended to pay creators more than the original fund. TikTok’s leaders are reportedly discussing raising the eligibility criteria for the fund to 100,000 followers, and may also offer payouts for longer videos. TikToks can currently last up to 10 minutes.

TikTok spokesperson Zachary Kizer said: