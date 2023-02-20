IT Ministry Launches Gaming and Animation Dept. in NED University

Federal Minister for IT & Telecommunication Syed Amin-Ul-Haque has said that the establishment of the Center of Excellence in Gaming and Animation (CEGA) at NED University is a gift to the youth in Karachi.

During an MoU signing ceremony held at NED University Karachi, IT Minister Amin-Ul-Haque said:

The gaming and animation industry has a volume of more than $500 billion, of which Pakistan’s share is limited to only $50 million. We hope that through the CEGA, Pakistan will be able to turn its short segment into a big one in the gaming and animation industry.

The MoU was signed by Asim Shahryar Husain, CEO of Ignite National Technology Fund, a public sector company affiliated with the Ministry of IT & Telecom (MoITT), and Syed Ghazanfar Hussain, Registrar NED University Karachi.

The event was attended by officials from the Ministry of IT & Telecom, Ignite, NED University Karachi, and professionals from industry & academia.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Amin-Ul-Haque welcomed the establishment of CEGA, stating that the government is committed to supporting the growth of the technology and creative industries in Pakistan and that the center’s establishment is a step in the right direction.

Ministry of IT and Ignite National Technology Fund believe that Pakistan has great potential to meet both the demand and supply side of the gaming and animation industry.

We believe that this initiative will provide the necessary skills and platform to the youth of Pakistan to contribute to the gaming and animation industry while also aiding the country’s economy.

He said that the gaming and animation industry has seen tremendous growth owing to the availability of the internet, satellite TV, mobile devices, social media, and growing demand for entertainment, gaming, animation movies, and visual effects.

CEGA will provide a platform for the tech and arts industry to come forward, learn and enhance their gaming and animation skills and will also aid the national economy to capture the market share in the billion-dollar worldwide gaming and animation industry.

The IT Minister added:

In this most important event today, I am happy that an important step is being taken towards the realization of this dream, in which I am paving the way for the development and development of not only Karachi but the country and the nation.

He also said that Karachi, which contributes 67% of the revenue in the country’s economy, runs the entire country.

No serious steps have ever been taken to run this city and for the welfare and development of its residents. MQM is the only party that, whenever the power and resources were available, first did exemplary work for the urban areas of Sindh including Karachi.

Describing the details of the project the minister said the state-of-the-art CEGA established at NED University on 13 thousand square feet will cost Rs. 1.5 billion and will be functional in the next 6 months.

The most expensive animation and gaming courses will be provided to 2,000 students annually through this center through physical and virtual attendance. The center will also host 20 start-ups every year, which will not only provide an ideal environment for the talented with imaginative abilities but also provide an easy observation for new learners.

This center will also provide space to 50 companies working in gaming and animation, which will enable them to do their work with better adaptation and technology and allow students to share their ideas and work methods with them.

Amin-Ul-Haque further said, along with this center, Pakistan’s first modern Virtual Production Studio is also being established at a cost of Rs. 1 billion. This studio will enable talented professionals to produce world-class gaming and animation projects with the help of state-of-the-art cameras and equipment.

Syed Junaid Imam, Member IT MoITT, stated that the establishment of CEGA by the Ministry of IT & Telecom and Ignite National Technology Fund represents a significant step forward for the gaming and animation industry of Pakistan.