KP Govt. May Offer Free Registration For Luxury Cars

Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, said that a departmental meeting will soon consider a proposal to offer free registration for cars with engines up to 3000cc.

Afridi stated this during a meeting with the Car Dealers Association Peshawar and the Communal School Teachers Association. He said that future reforms will benefit the province’s residents and boost the provincial exchequer.

The meeting saw participation from the President of the Car Dealers Association Baht Mir Jan Durrani, Chairman Haji Abid Khalil, General Secretary Sadiq Shah, and other members, while the Communal School Teacher Association from the merged districts included President Sadiq Ahmed and others.

ALSO READ Toyota Hilux Becomes The Best-Selling Car in January 2023

Afridi promised to streamline vehicle registration to benefit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa residents and businesses. He added that the Excise Department will soon organize awareness seminars in collaboration with stakeholders to raise public awareness with regard to vehicle registration.

Afridi added that the goal is to strengthen the Excise Departments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to bring more vehicle owners into the tax net. Hopefully, people driving non-custom-paid cars in the province will get their cars registered thanks to this incentive.