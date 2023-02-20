UAE Police Warns Slow Drivers Against Using The Fast Lane

Abu Dhabi and Dubai Police have warned slow drivers against fast lane use. UAE uses the leftmost lane for overtaking and emergencies, unlike Pakistan, which employs the rightmost one.

Abu Dhabi Police, in an awareness video, warned drivers against slow driving on the left lane. It also urged them to give way to other vehicles.

Dubai Police also advised motorists to only use the fast lane when overtaking. Otherwise, it must be kept free for emergencies.

Violating this rule in UAE can lead to fines of up to AED 1,000 ($272). Here’s the list of rules and fines pertaining to the fast lane in UAE:

Give Way to Faster Vehicles

Motorists must give way to faster vehicles on the left-most lane, even if they’re driving within the speed limit.

Failure to do so is a violation of federal traffic laws and leads to an AED 400 ($108) fine.

Give Way to Emergency Vehicles

Refusing to give way to emergency vehicles, ambulances, police cars or official convoys is a violation of traffic laws.

This violation can result in an AED 1,000 fine and 6 negative traffic points.

No Tailgating During Overtaking

Motorists looking to overtake legally on the left lane must maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front.

Tailgating incurs an AED 400 fine and 4 negative traffic points.

No Wrong Overtaking

Overtaking from the right lane is illegal, leading to an AED 600 ($163) fine and 6 negative fines.

No Overtaking from the Road Shoulder