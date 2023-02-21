Bismah and Ayesha Ruled Out of Pakistan’s Last Match in T20 World Cup

Pakistan women’s team captain, Bismah Maroof will not be available to the side for today’s Group B match against England in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Bismah Maroof sustained a niggle in the groin during her 33-ball 26 innings against the West Indies on last Sunday.

Vice-captain, Nida Dar will lead the side in today’s game at the Newlands, which will begin at 6:00 PM.

The PCB medical panel has advised four to six weeks of rest to Ayesha Naseem, who pulled her hamstring in the match against Ireland on 15 February.

It is worth noting that Pakistan has already been eliminated from the tournament, with England and India confirming their semi-final spots from Group B.