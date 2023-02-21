No. 2 Ranked Bowler to Miss PSL 2023 After Sri Lanka Cricket Refuses to Issue NOC

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has refused to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) to Wanindu Hasaranga for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Former PSL champions, Quetta Gladiators, had picked the right-arm leg spinner in the platinum category for the eighth edition and were expecting him to arrive on Monday.

However, it was reported that Hasaranga was unable to obtain the NOC from Sri Lanka Cricket to travel to Pakistan and compete in the league.

The 25-year-old spinner, who is an integral part of the national team for white-ball cricket, is currently busy playing first-class cricket in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, a Quetta Gladiators official told the media that they are aware of his absence and are looking into various options, including a replacement player.

A PCB official said that they have updated the franchise on the situation, but it appears unlikely that the Sri Lankan player will be able to play in the PSL.

Prior to this, the board had also refused to issue a NOC to Kusal Mendis, who had been drafted by the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars.

However, Lahore Qalandars then picked Shai Hope as a replacement for the Sri Lankan batter.

