Graana.com Celebrates Being Pakistan’s First Homegrown Unicorn

Graana.com, on Friday, celebrated being the country’s first homegrown unicorn at AeroHack 2023 happening at Air University, Islamabad.

Unicorn Status is highly respected in the business world which signifies that a company has reached an investor valuation of $1 billion.

According to statistics, as of 2023, there are only 554 unicorns worldwide and there is only a 0.00006% chance for companies to meet the requirement.

For Pakistan, this is a huge achievement as Graana.com becomes the country’s first company to achieve that status.

Chairman IMARAT Group Mr Shafiq Akbar, while taking the stage at Hackathon 2023, said, “This is a proud moment for not only Graana.com and Imarat Group but the entire country.”

“Whenever a country progresses, there is always a plan behind it which harmonizes the resources available and the future need. This is prevalent in every aspect of life. Similarly, for the growth of Pakistan, it is very important to charter out plans for its economic development, and real estate takes a centre stage in that endeavor,” he added.

Adding further to the conversation, Group Director Graana.com and Hospitality, Mr Farhan Javed, said, “Our success is Pakistan’s success. Our hope is to continue bringing innovative services to the real estate sector of the country to bring about a positive change.”

The continued success of Graana.com is in line with vision 2047 which aims to revolutionize the real estate sector of Pakistan by introducing innovative services, building transparency, creating jobs, and promoting tourism.

Working towards that goal, Graana.com is setting new precedents in the quest to transform the real estate sector of Pakistan.

The proven track record of Graana.com is a testament to the exceptional service it provides to bring transparent property solutions to its customers.

