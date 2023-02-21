HEC to Start Induction of Allama Iqbal Scholarships Soon

Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, has announced the commencement of the 5th batch of the Allama Iqbal Scholarships.

The launch will take place on February 24 at the Pakistan Higher Education Expo in Sri Lanka. This scholarship program is aimed at Sri Lankan students who wish to pursue their studies in Pakistan. According to Dr. Ahmed, the application process will be available online.

A welcome ceremony was held in honor of Sri Lankan students who are currently studying in Pakistani universities under the Allama Iqbal Scholarships for Sri Lankan Students. The event took place at the Governor House in Sindh, where the Governor of Sindh, Kamran Tessori, was the chief guest.

The Allama Iqbal Scholarships for Sri Lankan Students is part of the Pak-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Program, which is being implemented by the HEC in Pakistan.

During his speech, Chairman HEC stated that the HEC is offering 1,000 scholarships to Sri Lankan students. He also mentioned that 350 fully-funded scholarships have already been awarded to Sri Lankan students who are studying in the top universities in Pakistan.

During the ceremony, Governor Sindh emphasized the importance of the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. It is expected that this scholarship program will further strengthen the relationship between the two countries.