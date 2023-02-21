CDA Finally Approves Sale of Residential and Commercial Plots Worth Rs. 41 Billion

In a recent development, the board of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved the auction of residential and commercial plots, which were sold for a whopping Rs 40.95 billion.

This decision has been made to maintain cash flow for ongoing and future development projects in the city.

ALSO READ Rawalpindi Imposes Ban on Subsidized Flour Supply Without ID Card

Although the CDA board usually approves auction results within a few days, this time, it was delayed due to controversy surrounding the reserved price of Blue Area plots.

However, the board has now given its approval, and successful bidders will be issued a provisional allotment letter.

In addition to this, the board has decided to end entry fees for parks and recreational points across the city.

Entry fees for all parks, including F-9, Lake View, Daman-e-Koh, and Shakarparian, will be waived off. This is a welcome move that will benefit citizens and promote recreational activities in the city.

Furthermore, the CDA board has given its approval to 13 new feeder bus routes, and instead of procuring buses from the private sector, the same will be hired from the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) under a government-to-government agreement.

NRTC will operate 200 electric buses on these routes in Islamabad within 90 days. This decision is in line with the government’s vision for a cleaner and greener Pakistan.

To address parking issues in the city, the CDA board has also decided to construct six new parking plazas, including one plaza each at Sectors F-8, I-8, and G-9 and in the blue area near Centaurus Mall. Two parking plazas will be constructed at F-10 Markaz.

Another important decision made in the CDA board meeting was to widen a portion of the Srinagar Highway and construct an underpass near Serena Hotel to ease traffic congestion.

ALSO READ No Student Wants to Join Peshawar University’s Bachelor of Philosophy Program

A consultant will be hired to prepare a feasibility report and design for the expansion of Srinagar Highway from the 7th Avenue Interchange to the Serena Hotel, where this underpass will also be constructed.

Lastly, the CDA board has approved the hiring of a consultant to conduct a feasibility study for the National Bus Terminal, which will be established in Sector I-11. This decision is expected to have a positive impact on the transportation system of the city.

The CDA board’s recent decisions are aimed at improving the infrastructure and amenities of the city and will have a significant impact on the lives of its citizens.