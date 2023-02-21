Rothschild & Co Confident that Pakistan Will Achieve Economic Stability

Rothschild & Co, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory groups, has supported the policy steps taken by Pakistan for monetary stability and expressed confidence that the country will achieve sustainable economic development.

A delegation of Rothschild & Co comprising Eric Lalo, Partner, and Thibaud Fourcade, Managing Director, called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar at the Finance Division today.

The minister shared the economic outlook of the country and said that despite the challenging economic situation, the government is steering the economy toward stability and growth. Dar shared that as the finance minister, he had successfully completed the IMF program in the past and that the government is committed to completing the present program and fulfilling all international obligations.

The Rothschild & Co delegation briefed the minister on the company’s profile and its financial services provided to various countries across the world.

The meeting discussed the economic challenges being faced by Pakistan and a possible roadmap for economic recovery leading to sustainable growth and development. The delegation was of the view that positives in the economy had to be highlighted vigorously globally.

The minister appreciated Rothschild’s positive intentions for the economic prosperity of Pakistan. Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha and senior officers from the Finance Division participated in the meeting.