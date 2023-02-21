Students Hold Protest Against COMSATS University Over Incest Quiz Incident

Muslim Students Organization (MSO) organized a protest against the highly objectionable question asked in the English paper COMSATS University Islamabad outside the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

A large number of students participated in the demonstration. Students participating in the protest shouted slogans against COMSATS University and the HEC.

Addressing the demonstration, the speakers said that the Western invasion of educational institutions is the result of administrative negligence.

The protestors said that the paper violated the sanctity of the relationship between brother and sister. Students have been hurt by the question asked in the paper. They also demanded the name of the controversial questioner should be included in the ECL.

The protestors demanded that such a controversial person should be arrested immediately. If the administration does not take immediate action, the scope of the protest will be expanded all over the country.

Over the weekend, COMSATS University Islamabad came under fire for asking students to write an essay on incest between a brother and sister.

The quiz was originally held in December last year and the university terminated and blacklist the involved professor from future employment within days after the incident. Later, the Ministry of Science and Technology intervened and sought a report on the matter.