Fake News Alert: Pak Suzuki has Not Increased Bike Prices

Last night, numerous social media users reported another increase in the prices of Suzuki bikes. The photos of a company notification took various outlets by storm.

However, ProPakistani has now learned through an official company source that the price hike notification making rounds on social media is fake and the company has not increased the prices of its bikes.

ALSO READ Toyota Increases Car Prices For The 4th Time in Less Than 2 Months

A Paradigm Shift

Currently, bookings for Pak Suzuki bikes are closed. Various dealerships have stated that a price hike is likely due to the volatile US Dollar rate and operational costs. They added that the official notification will likely be issued soon.

Honda recently announced new bike prices and sparked a wave of hikes from Chinese bike makers as well. Following this development, market reports started surfacing that the two-wheeler industry is about to undergo a major paradigm shift.

ALSO READ Suzuki Raises Prices Again With Swift Nearing Kia Stonic’s Price

Electric bikes are a hot topic these days due to the rising prices of petrol and conventional bikes themselves. Several two-wheeler manufacturers have also shared their plans to introduce new e-bikes in Pakistan.

If conventional bikes keep getting expensive, there is a chance for e-bikes to swoop in stealthily and steal their market share.