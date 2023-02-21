News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Prince-DFSK Increases Prices of its Best-Selling Cars Again

By Waleed Shah | Published Feb 21, 2023 | 2:57 pm

Regal Automobiles has increased the prices of its best-selling vehicles once again, following the industry trend. The company’s cheapest vehicle now costs almost Rs. 2 million, following a price increase of up to Rs. 290,000.

Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:

Models Old Prices (Rs.) New Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
DFSK Glory 580 Pro 6,200,000 6,500,000 300,000
DFSK Hamsafar Van 2,469,000 2,669,000 200,000
DFSK K01 Pickup 1,970,000 2,070,000 100,000
Prince Pearl 1,700,000 1,990,000 290,000

Regal Automobiles has increased the prices of its cars by the lowest margins compared to the competition. In addition, the company has only increased the price of its best-selling vehicles.

Other vehicles’ prices, including the DFSK Glory 580 1.5T CVT, 1.8 CVT, and C37 Van, reportedly remain unchanged.

Due to the volatility of the local currency value, car prices have increased dramatically. Due to the government’s restrictions on the letters of credit for the import of automobiles and parts, automakers blame the government for stalled operations.

Analysts anticipate a poor year for the auto industry due to the persistent local currency depreciation and declining demand.


