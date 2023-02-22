DRAP Officially Increases Paracetamol Prices

In a recent development, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has increased the price of paracetamol products following approval from the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

As per a notification issued by DRAP, the price of paracetamol 500mg tablet has been set at Rs. 2.67, which is an increase from its earlier price of Rs. 2.35.

The new price of paracetamol 500mg tablet now stands at Rs. 534. Similarly, the price of paracetamol extra 500mg tablet has been increased from Rs. 2.75/tablet to Rs. 3.32/tablet, which is an increase of 57 paisas. The box of paracetamol extra 500mg will now be sold at Rs. 332, as per the notification.

This move has received mixed reactions from the public, with some criticizing the increase in prices of essential medicines during a time of economic instability.

Meanwhile, others have argued that the increase in prices was necessary to ensure that pharmaceutical companies can continue to operate and produce medicines effectively.

On February 10, the ECC approved the hike in prices of paracetamol products on the recommendations of the Health Ministry in a session chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

In addition to the price hike of paracetamol products, the committee also approved the reduction of prices of 20 medicines.

The ECC approved the recommendation of the Drug Pricing Committee (DPC) regarding the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of paracetamol products.

